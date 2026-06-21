The Propaganda Media Strikes Again
By now, everyone here is aware of the parting shot outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard fired directly at the Little Menace to Society Anthony Fauci on Thursday, declassifying a wealth of information demonstrating his responsibility for the release of the COVID virus and the deaths of millions.
If you go out to Google and perform a search for media coverage of Gabbard’s revelations, you’ll see something like this:
Here are the logos of media platforms you will not find next to a single story covering this major, historic event: