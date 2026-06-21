By now, everyone here is aware of the parting shot outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard fired directly at the Little Menace to Society Anthony Fauci on Thursday, declassifying a wealth of information demonstrating his responsibility for the release of the COVID virus and the deaths of millions.

Share

If you go out to Google and perform a search for media coverage of Gabbard’s revelations, you’ll see something like this:

Here are the logos of media platforms you will not find next to a single story covering this major, historic event: