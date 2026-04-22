The corrupt media is covering yesterday’s indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center hate group as a publicity stunt by the DOJ and FBI, but it is not that, not at all.

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Oh, sure, Kash Patel felt the need to brag about it on his X feed - that’s just what Kash Patel does.

The man just has a real burning need for attention. But that doesn’t change the facts of this case, and the facts about the SPLC are very, very stubborn things which have been well known for a long, long time.