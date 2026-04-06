The impacts of Bari Weiss’s change of editorial direction at CBS News are becoming readily apparent now as her program focused on reporting actual news instead of toeing the Democrat party line begins to take hold in the newsroom. This trend rose to new prominence over the last few weeks, landing hardest on California Governor Gavin Newsom with a series of well-researched investigative reports.

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As California and the profligate taxing and spending of its state government turns the Golden State into both an energy basket case a national security risk, it is obvious Weiss has ordered her news teams to lavish special attention on the state and Newsom’s mismanagement of it.

The CBS campaign began in mid-March with a series of stories focused on the state’s massive fraud problem, the magnitude of which makes Tim Walz’s fraud regime in Minnesota look like pocket change. Take a look at the headlines revealed by a quick Google search: