A few hours after attempted Trump assassin Cole Allen’s pathetic Democrat-talking-points “manifesto” was published by the New York Times, Barack Hussein Obama His Own Self decided he needed some attention, and posted this despicable message on X:

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“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting,” the message begins with a lie - because of course it did, it’s Obama after all - “it’s incumbent upon us all to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy.

Of course, we don’t live in a democracy - we live in a Constitutional Republic which Obama and his loyal followers have done everything in their power to destroy throughout their entire adult lives.

But enough of that - what I really want to comment on today is the interview between President Donald Trump and CBS’s Norah O’Donnell broadcast last night on 60 Minutes. I want to talk about this interview for several reasons, not least of which is that it is such a perfect example of how the President and his communications team continue to sabotage themselves.