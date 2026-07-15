Let’s kick things off with this video clip of billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya landing some truth bombs yesterday on CNBC about President Donald Trump and the media’s dishonest coverage of him:

Share

Transcript:

The reality is that most of us relied to by the media about President Trump. And if you just go back to the source material, you should take away two things. One, he didn’t say half the things he said. And two, why did these other people just fabricate what they wanted him to say so that they could essentially assassinate his character?