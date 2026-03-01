So, Iran’s got them a new ayatollah, and he looks a lot like the old ayatollah, only with a little more pepper in the otherwise salty beard. No idea how long this Alireza Arafi character will last - he’s only the “acting” ayatollah until a more permanent ayatollah is anointed, after all - but I’m sure he’ll be a huge upgrade from the old ayatollah whose name I’ve already forgotten and who didn’t have 77 virgins awaiting him when he arrived in hell yesterday.

Share

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when he and his fellow dead former Iranian honchos figured that one out. But I digress.

Come to think of it, I’m going to vent for a minute here.