Before we move on from the State of the Union speech as the week concludes, it’s important to emphasize one key moment from President Trump’s message. That was the moment when he challenged the Democrats in the House Chamber to stand for this simple principle:

“Surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will.”

Here’s what happened:

That’s right: Not a single Democrat member of either house of congress would stand and applaud that simple proposition which recognizes both profound biological reality and the rights of parents to provide for their minor children and make key decisions in their lives.

“Look, nobody stands up,” Trump responds. “These people are crazy. I'm telling you, they're crazy!”