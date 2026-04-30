Pretty sure I have the right day of the week this time, after popping out my regular Throbbing Absurdities a day early yesterday. Let me check the calendar….yep, it’s Thursday, so let’s go!

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Let’s begin with EU chief Ursula Von Der Leyen - or, as I like to call her, the more-pleasant-than-Mussolini face of fascism in 21st Century Europe - telling her assembled apparatchiks of the European Commission (EC) in Brussels that it’s time to quadruple down on the failure of the vaunted “energy transition” in the face of the current oil and LNG supply shocks:

So, what’s her alternative to relying on imported oil from Russia, the U.S., and the Middle East and natural gas from the U.S. and Algeria to fuel what’s left of the once powerful European economies? Why, Ursula urges her minions to trade those dependencies which led the continent to its current state of vassalage for reliance on solar arrays, wind installations, and massive stationary battery sites, all of which it imports from - you guessed it - China.

So, Ursula’s “solution” to energy fealty to the U.S., Middle East, and Russia is energy fealty to China.

Is it all a form of collective madness? Sure. Is Ursula’s message in any way unexpected? Oh, hell, no. This has been the driving agenda of the climate alarm movement led by the WEF and UN since the beginning.