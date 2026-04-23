Thursday's Throbbing Absurdities: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Virginia's Redistricting Map
Big, and hilarious news out of Virginia this week was supposed to be Tuesday’s vote approving the most ridiculously gerrymandered congressional district map in U.S. history. In a state that went 52-46 to Kamala Harris in November 2024 and approved by just a 51-49 vote on Tuesday by the citizens, the new map drawn by the Democrat controlled legislature creates a scheme which awards 9 of the states 10 seats permanently to the Democrat party.
Take a gander at this before and after depiction:
So, the lone safe Republican district would cover about 40% of the entire state geographically, while the 9 Democrats divvy up the other 60% between them. The definition of absurdity, though only marginally more absurd than the maps in use in the New England states for the last 6 years.