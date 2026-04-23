Big, and hilarious news out of Virginia this week was supposed to be Tuesday’s vote approving the most ridiculously gerrymandered congressional district map in U.S. history. In a state that went 52-46 to Kamala Harris in November 2024 and approved by just a 51-49 vote on Tuesday by the citizens, the new map drawn by the Democrat controlled legislature creates a scheme which awards 9 of the states 10 seats permanently to the Democrat party.

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Take a gander at this before and after depiction:

So, the lone safe Republican district would cover about 40% of the entire state geographically, while the 9 Democrats divvy up the other 60% between them. The definition of absurdity, though only marginally more absurd than the maps in use in the New England states for the last 6 years.