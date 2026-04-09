Did President Trump just lock the California Governor’s race for a Democrat? Afraid I think that will be the ultimate consequence from the President’s Sunday decision to endorse Republican Steve Hilton - who is exactly the right person for the job, by the way - in the race to finish among the top two vote getters in the June 2 jungle primary.

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For several weeks, Hilton and RINO candidate Chad Bianco - the Sheriff of Riverside County - had run 1/2 in the race with an array of despicable Democrats trailing behind. But Bianco’s fortunes had begun to fade in the most recent poll, coming in 4th behind far-left billionaire Tom Steyer and the dumbest man who’s ever held congressional office, Eric Swalwell - who also happens to be a good buddy of former Trump AG Pam Bondi.

Holy crap, I still can’t get over that one.