Nothing to see here, folks, just Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer passing roughly 3 thousand cubic feet of gas while making a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate:

I would do a transcript of that one, but I’m not really sure how to put that particular noise into words. When I was in high school, my buddies and I might have called it a fwap, but I’m not sure that captures it quite correctly.

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Anyway, we have to give ol’ Chuck a break: After all, someone had to take up the slack for congressional Democrats with Eric Swalwell no longer around.

Say, I wonder if we could get Al Gore to measure Schumer’s emissions profile for yesterday? That would be glorious.

In seemingly related news, Taco Bell is under investigation now for a parasite outbreak which is causing explosive diarrhea in unwitting customers:

Thus, the burning question: Did Schumer’s staffers cater in Taco Bell for lunch on Wednesday?

It would explain a hell of a lot.