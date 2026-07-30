The Little Menace to Society Anthony Fauci decided to take the 5th at Wednesday’s hearing of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Chaired by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. He didn’t plead the 5th just once, not just twice, but at least 111 times.

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That’s quite a way to put the capstone on a career which led to the needless deaths of hundreds of thousands of AIDS sufferers in the 1980s and millions of Americans and people all over the world during the COVID global control experiment. Honest historians will record that Anthony Fauci was much more than a mere menace to society - he was one of the greatest mass killers in world history, ranking up there with the likes of Mao Tse Tung, Joseph Stalin, Adolph Hitler and Pol Pot. They will also record that, following a 50-year career of gladly talking ad nauseum to any corrupt reporter who called his number, this mass killer suddenly decided to clam up when the time for even some minimal degree of accountability finally arrived.