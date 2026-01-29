Thursday's Throbbing Absurdities: Fulton County FBI Raid Distracts From Minnesota's Somali Waltz
Not sure how important it all is, but we had a really interesting development yesterday in Georgia. There, FBI and other federal officials conducted a raid on Fulton County elections office where they seized voting records from the stolen 2020 election in which Fulton County served as the central operational hub.
Here’s a report from Fox News:
Transcript:
Bret Baier: Tonight, FBI agents are going through materials found today during a search of the Fulton County, Georgia election office. That search is said to be related to the 2020 election. Correspondent David Spunt has details tonight. Good evening, David.