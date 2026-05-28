It’s just a trickle so far, but a rising number of Democrats are finally summoning the courage to express concern about the wisdom of the party’s having a communist/Nazi at the head of its ticket in Maine.

Ok, actually, no one the party at all was willing to go so far on the mere revelations that Platner boasted about his commie beliefs for years on his Reddit account or that he proudly displayed the Nazi Totenkopf tattoo on his chest for two solid decades before being shamed into having it removed in recent months. For today’s Democrats, those revelations were just fine, even making him so attractive as a candidate that he was able to crowd Maine Governor Janet Mills out of the primary race last month.

After all, Platner had a D next to his name, and that’s all that counts to 99% of the Democrat party’s deranged base in 2026.

No, it turns out that only Platner’s more recent revelation - again, derived from his years of Reddit posting history - that he can’t walk past a porta-can without satisfying the impulse to enter it and masturbate that is proving just a tad too yucky for at least a handful of your standard-issue leftwing lunatics.

And then there’s Platner’s habit of slandering the reputations of fellow veterans, some of whom are highly decorated for their service to the nation in Iraq, Afghanistan and other theaters. Amazingly, there seems to be concern in the party which has long sought to demonize the entire concept of patriotism that Platner’s screeds against multiple such heroes could redound negatively among some voters in November.

Go figure.

The New York Post has a good piece out this morning on the topic - here’s an excerpt:

Melissa DeRosa, former New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo’s chief of staff, told Fox News’ Bret Baier that Platner’s rise and ensuing questions of his fitness as a candidate are demonstrative of the bubbling conflict within the Democratic Party. “The Maine race really demonstrates the civil war that’s happening within the Democratic Party, and there are a lot of Democrats, moderate Democrats like myself, who will not cry tears should we lose Maine,” DeRosa said. “I mean, that would be a pickup to begin with.” … [Platner’s] unearthed Reddit posts — ranging from bashing a soldier shot by the Taliban to masturbating in portable toilets — have unleashed fresh scrutiny from both the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and Democrats alike. “Democrats’ shift from quietly distancing themselves from Platner to openly disavowing him proves his baggage is catching up with him, and Maine voters won’t excuse it,” NRSC spokesperson Bernadette Breslin told Fox News Digital. “Platner’s deviant, scandal-plagued history is only the beginning of the problems he has ahead.” And top Democrats in both the House and Senate, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., were quiet after being recently pressed by Fox News Digital on their backing of Platner. Former Biden press office chief of staff Yemisi Egbewole told Fox News’ Bill Melugin that Democrats, particularly those who support Platner, have to answer for his behavior. “I think when we’re talking about moral clarity and what we want to see from Democrats, I think he is an issue,” Egbewole said. “I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., told CNN. “I hope Maine voters agree with me. I think it would be a mistake for the Democratic Party to think that Graham Platner’s brand of the Democratic Party is what wins us durable majorities throughout this country.” And Michael LaRosa, former spokesperson for former first lady Jill Biden, lauded Auchincloss for having “actual guts” to call for a better candidate in the race. When asked if there was a growing issue with antisemitism in his party by CNN, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said “absolutely,” and singled out Platner as an example. “I mean, the guy that’s going to win the primary in Maine … has a Nazi tattoo on his chest, and that’s no problem for a lot of voters,” Fetterman said. “So I don’t know why. That’s crazy.”

[End]

Well, yeah, it’s crazy for normal people, Sen. Fetterman. But it’s really not so crazy in the context of today’s Democrat party - it’s just par for the course.

Let’s be honest - the handful of Dems expressing concern about Platner in that piece aren’t exactly the upper tier of the party’s “leadership,” such as it is these days. Chuck Schumer, himself a Jew with dual citizenships in the U.S. and Israel, has not found a need to express a word of concern about lavishing money on the admitted commie/Nazi. Hakeem Jeffries hasn’t yet had a script placed in front of him containing any such talking points written by his handlers.

And, of course, fellow commies Bernie Sanders and viable 2028 presidential nominee contender AOC have eagerly travelled to Maine to conduct joint campaign appearances with their comrade.

In the end we have to realize again that Democrats - their officeholders and their voters - are addicts no different than those addicted to heroin or fentanyl. They are addicted to the narcotic of political power and the never-ending pursuit of it and are willing to support anyone - no matter how repugnant they might be to normal Americans - who they think can provide them with the hit of getting them there.

Like any substance addict, they can only truly begin the hard process of trying to get well after they hit rock bottom. I suppose we should all be encouraged that, at least for a trickle of Democrats, Graham Platner’s own habit of self-satisfying in porta-cans apparently represents that rock bottom moment.

It’s progress, of a sort.

Let’s move on…

Say, how’s James Talarico’s general election campaign going so far?

Welp, it looks like his handlers have decided that his best shot is to pretend to be not a cheap imitation of Pete Buttigieg and all the baggage that comes along with that, but to be a cheap imitation of the more manly Beto O’Rourke instead, complete with mimicking Beto’s various poses for photographers:

Hey, Michael Caputo, you leave our Texas Soy farmers alone!

Oh, and, they’re also trying in vain to dispel the notion - admitted by Talarico himself in a barbecue restaurant while wearing a Covid mask - that the dude is a vegan by posting this ridiculous shot:

So, what is that terribly burnt piece of apparent meat supposed to be? Some are claiming it’s a beef rib, others that it is a turkey leg.

If it’s supposed to be a rib, well, ain’t nobody in Texas eats a beef rib while holding it with a paper towel, first of all. If you’re gonna eat a good, juicy beef rib, you best get your hands messy doing it, because that’s a big part of the whole experience. And any BBQ joint that burns a good rib like that dried-out atrocity will be out of business in a hurry in what is one of the state’s most hyper-competitive industries.

If it’s a turkey leg, well, same deal applies. If I was the owner of that dining establishment, I would have my lawyer send the Talarico campaign a cease-and-desist order from posting any more photos taken in my restaurant and ban them from the premises permanently.

Bottom line: Things are not off to an exactly swimming start in Talarico land.

Then there’s this: The Polymarket betting odds are also off to a rocky start for TEMU Beto, as the parade of suckers start to think better of putting down good money on such an awful candidate:

What was a bare 53%-47% edge for Ken Paxton on Monday has now widened to a more healthy 61%-41% advantage by Wednesday afternoon.

Look: This guy is a horrible candidate. Once again, I must point out the fact that the Texas and National Democrat Party organizations are to blame, since they were the ones who rigged their primary contest against our favorite, Jasmine Thee Crockett, based on the entirely racist presumption that Texans would be more likely to vote for what is presumably a white male over a Black woman.

But sweet Jasmine, as repugnant as her style might be to many voters, is at least a somewhat genuine person despite her constant code shifting. What you see is what you get with that gal.

By contrast, Talarico is an entirely inauthentic Stepford wife kind of candidate, no different than Pete Buttigieg in that regard. Worse for the Dems, Talarico’s phoniness is even more manifestly obvious than the more experienced Preacher Pete.

The conventional wisdom among the know-nothing-about-Texas punditry class is already starting to shift from “Talarico might actually turn Texas blue” to “well, looks like Paxton will probably win a close race like Ted Cruz did in 2018.”

But they’re still wrong.

Paxton is going to kick this kid’s silly ass up one side and down the other in November. Bookmark this post so you can come back to it the day after Election Day.

This will not be a close race, and we should all hope and pray that the Democrats do follow through on their public promises to pour millions and millions of precious dollars into this race like they did in 2018 for Beto O’Rourke.

The resulting carnage will be glorious to observe. I cannot wait to see the post-election autopsy on this one.

That is all.