[NOTE: Yes, I know it’s just Wednesday. Yes, I sometimes wake up confused what day it is. If that’s the worst thing that happens to me, today will be a good day. LOL.]

So, I wrote yesterday about the indictment and pending arrest of Deep State snake Jim Comey. Here’s the link to that one in case you missed that glorious news.

Share

Let’s start today’s festivities with another moment of unbridled glory: Watch as EPA Administrator exposes purple-haired Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) as nothing more than a babbling buffoon in this phenomenal 3-minute clip:

“Section 202 of the Clean Air Act - where does it say anything about fighting global climate change?”

…

“You’re upset that you don’t know what Loper Bright is,” Zeldin said, referring to the landmark Supreme Court case from 2024 that reshaped the power of regulatory agencies.



“You know what the major policy doctrine is?” Zeldin asked. “You’re a member of Congress. You should know.”

But she doesn’t know. She doesn’t know anything. The obvious fact is Ms. DeLauro, like almost every one of her Democrat colleagues in congress, knows absolutely nothing about the law. She is simply there as a crisis actor who knows nothing that isn’t written down by her staff on her talking points sheet from which she reads in this hearing.

That’s what the entire Democrat party has degenerated into now - they’re no different from a pack of chimps who wipe their butts with their fingers.

Incidentally - as if this weren’t already depressing enough - know that, if the Dems succeed in taking control of the House in the November midterms, Ms. DeLauro will become the next Chairperson of the House Appropriations Committee.

Holy crap.

Oh, but the day got even better.