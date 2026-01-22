As I wrote in Tuesday’s Titillating Absurdities, Civil Rights Division Chief Harmeet Dhillon was all over X most of the day Monday promising to bring the weight of the Justice Department down on the heads of the Minneapolis BLM activists and Don Lemon for their invasion of a Christian church Sunday night. Dhillon made a point of expressing her outrage that anyone would question the motives of her and her boss, Pam Bondi, and their intention to bring fast and sure justice to the Democrat wrongdoers.

Since then? Crickets.

We are now four days down the road from the event, and no one has been charged with a crime or arrested. Go do a search on “Bondi Minnesota Church” and the only story related to those terms that is less than 48 hours old is one from Fox about one of the church invaders taunting Bondi and her team for their inaction:

Oof.