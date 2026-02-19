Oh, boy, Jasmine Thee Crockett’s back in the news, y’all! Yep, the Pride of South Dallas was, as they say, in a mood after her opponent in the Democrat senate primary, James Talarico, mounted a coordinated hoax with late night host Stephen Colbert.

Share

For those who haven’t paid attention to the controversy - and who could blame you? - Colbert claimed on his show Monday night that FCC Chairman Brandon Carr had leaned on CBS to force him not to air his planned interview with Talarico, trashing his network bosses in the process. He went after them again on the same topic Tuesday night, even after both CBS and FCC had weighed in denying the claim:

But that ain’t what set off warning sirens in the Thee Crockett campaign, oh, no. What set Jasmine’s fake eyelashes afire was the fact that Talarico claimed on Tuesday evening he had already raised $2.5 million off the controversy, a number that ratcheted up to $3 million by Wednesday.