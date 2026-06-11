By now, most readers have seen the news that Karmelo Anthony was convicted by a jury in McKinney, Texas of first-degree murder and sentenced to a 35-year prison term. It was a fully righteous verdict for one of the most heinous crimes in recent years, a wholly unjustified knifing of a fellow high school athlete at a track meet in full view of an array of eyewitnesses.

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Soon-to-be ex-congresswoman Jasmine Thee Crockett has sadly decided to make this case - which appears to have been mainly motivated by racial hatred on Anthony’s part - a personal cause in her unending efforts to foment a race war in the United States.

Take a look at a couple of clips this ridiculous crisis actor has circulated on social media: