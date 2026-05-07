In his recent New York Times interview which I detailed here a few days ago, Tucker Carlson says he is “repulsed by the Republican party.” That’s certainly understandable: I’m repulsed by the GOP on a pretty regular basis myself.

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The latest example happened early this morning, in fact, when I caught an interview between Maria Bartiromo and Florida Senator Ashley Moody. In that interview, a clearly very nervous Sen. Moody kept claiming in her shaky voice that “Senate Republicans are working tirelessly to pass the Trump agenda.” She must have said it half a dozen times, like a damn myna bird.

That, friends, is a bald-faced lie. If it were true, Ms. Moody and her Senate colleagues would not currently be taking their third week of vacation since just the beginning of March. If it were true, the SAVE Act would have already reached the President’s desk to be signed into law. If it were true, the federal budget would have been cut by hundreds of billions of dollars by codifying DOGE findings.

But none of that has happened because the Senate is made up of lazy grifters, most of whom should be sitting in retirement homes, and because the Senate GOP caucus is run by RINOs like John Thune who actively hate Donald Trump.

So, hey, at least Tucker Carlson said one thing in that long NYT interview I can agree with. Go figure.

Let’s move on…