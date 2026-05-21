Let’s start with this clip of Megyn Kelly going completely nuts when one of her three guests from the management of RealClearPolitics - the completely reasonable and moderate Carl Cannon - fails to toe her line that everything bad in America today is because of Israel and Jews:

In all seriousness, well-intentioned and reputable people like these RCP guys really need to think hard before agreeing to be guests with Megyn anymore. Yes, they have been regular guests for a couple of years now, and yes, Kelly still commands a big, if diminishing, audience.

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But at some point, probably soonish, folks like these guys who don’t wish to be identified with the lunatic fringe of the pod-verse are going to start finding excuses to decline invitations from Kelly and her people. She is starting to get an Eva Braun kind of stench about her, and no thinking person should want to be associated with that.

On a related topic, I’ve been losing subscribers in recent months every time I comment negatively about Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, MTG, Thomas Massie, and their ilk on the woke Reich, and I’m ok with that. Unlike those greedy asshats, I’m not going to adjust my views based on what makes me the most money here. That’s just not how I roll.