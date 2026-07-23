In case you didn’t already know it, the My Pillow guy, Mike Lindell, is running to succeed Tim Walz, aka, Governor Jazz Hands, to be the next governor of Minnesota.

Share

Oh, hell, why not? This is a state that’s already had a pro wrestler and a client of both China and Somalia as its governor - why not a guy who hawks lumpy pillows for a living? That’s honest work in a “buyer beware” sort of way. Plus, Lindell is on the side of the angels related to the stolen 2020 election - literally no one in America took bigger risks than he did in going against the Deep State’s narrative on that sorry event.

But here’s the thing: Lindell isn’t going to win the election in November. And after yesterday, he may not even win the GOP primary on August 11, although his chances seem pretty solid right now, at least in the betting odds: