Don’t look now, but we are now in the phase of the election fraud efforts by California’s Dems in which they are scrambling to invent hundreds of thousands of fake mail-in ballots out of whole cloth to enable them to get both Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer past Republican Steve Hilton and into the November general election.

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Guy Benson noted mid-afternoon Wednesday on his X account that the estimated votes remaining reported by the Dem Secretary of State’s office mysteriously rose by more than half a million “votes” for no discernible reason:

Here are the full pics of the tables presented there:

So, in the span of a split second of time, we went from an estimated 57.5% of votes already in to just 54.4%.