We will begin today’s throbs with the ongoing re-jiggering of the 2028 presidential sweepstakes happening in both parties now.

Take a look at JD Vance’s sinking odds at Polymarket as of today:

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Why is JD crashing so hard? Several reasons:

His failure to support Trump’s strategies in Venezuela and Iran;

His ongoing loyalty to Tucker Carlson, who has turned into a hardcore Trump hater;

The comparative brilliance consistently displayed by his main competitor for the GOP’s 2028 nomination, Sec. State Marco Rubio.

The positive news for Vance is that the first two points are entirely recoverable, if he chooses to do what he needs to do.

But here’s the thing on Point 1: Vance is, unlike Trump, a pure anti-interventionist by philosophy. His foreign policy instincts are more libertarian than practical in a dangerous world. A full-throated endorsement of Trump’s adventurism doesn’t seem to be in the cards from Vance.