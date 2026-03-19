Lessee here, where to start?

We could talk about….

Rand Paul holding a Senate committee confirmation hearing for DHS Secretary hostage to his personal petty grievance because MarkWayne Mullin once referred to Paul as a “snake.”

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Here’s part of the exchange, which consumed at least ten minutes altogether:

Well, I mean, Rand Paul has proven over and over and over again that he most definitely is a snake, betraying the GOP of which he is nominally a member on too many big issues and votes during his time in office to count. So many, in fact, that it is absolutely bizarre that he is allowed to hold that gavel and chair any committee in the name of the party.

So, Mullin wasn’t lying when he said that. But that doesn’t make him in any way innocent in this, not at all. Nor does it help make him qualified for the DHS job.

Paul referred to Mullin as both a liar and a coward for refusing to admit what he’d really said in the hearing and to offer a simple apology to Paul, both of which are manifestly true. Rather than face those truths forthrightly during the hearing and prove them wrong, Mullin proved Paul right about his own personal character and also proved he is very likely too immature to be trusted with the DHS Director’s job.

So, by nominating a clearly unqualified Senator for the DHS job, President Trump is taking a reliable vote out of the Senate roster, and that vote is almost certainly going to be filled at least through November by a RINO who will be appointed by Oklahoma’s RINO governor, Kevin Stitt.

Good grief, what a damn circus, and we can’t blame a single demented, depraved, deluded, despicable, demonic Democrat for any of it. Just a pack of inept, dumb, useless Republicans.

My goodness.