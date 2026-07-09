As predicted here for awhile now, Graham Platner ended his senate campaign days before the deadline next Tuesday, giving the Democrat party’s politburo time to figure out which of the array of really lousy potential loooosers to sub into the race against incumbent Susan Collins.

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If you feel a need to do it, you can watch Platner’s 11-minute announcement right here:

Sorry, you readers who refuse to watch a video, I am not going to waste my time putting together a transcript of anything this bag of scum says.