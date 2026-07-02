The Marxist takeover of the Democrat party is well advanced now, and the party’s absence of anything resembling real leadership outside of its commie faction - Bernie Sanders is the only true leader in the party today - means its success is inevitable.

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Colorado Landslide is An Earthquake For the Party

In case you missed it, a 29 year-old commie revolutionary grad student named Melat Kiros - a native of Ethiopia - defeated 15-term mush-brained establishment Dem Diana DeGette in a landslide on Tuesday:

In a touch of irony, Kiros was born the same year DeGette was first elected to congress. Now, she’s just kicked DeGette to the curb.

DeGette was never the brightest bulb in the light fixture - trust me, I had the displeasure of having to deal with her on issues several times - but there was a time when the status of being a 29-year Democrat incumbent meant you could basically snap your finger and - presto! - win re-election without even working at it as a complacent, dumbed-down party voter base simply pulled the lever for the candidate they’d heard of. That time is obviously now over.