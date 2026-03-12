The worst absurdity of this particular Thursday is a likely suspect: Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the worst RINO in the Senate. Take a look at her offering complete BS excuses for opposing passage of the SAVE Act:

Simply put: She’s lying. Which, come to think of it, is not at all unusual.

There is not a single person - rural, urban or suburban - in Alaska or anywhere else in America who will be “disenfranchised” by passage of the SAVE Act.

Might some be inconvenienced by having to prove their votes are actually legal to count? Well, sure, but that is a very, very small price to pay to ensure that only real U.S. citizens are able to determine who governs our country.

Murkowski poses as a Republican, but she consistently adopts the dishonest talking points of the left on key issue after key issue.