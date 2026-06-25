You know, the best thing about watching the radical, Islamo-commies take control of the Democrat party now is that there are no what any reasonable person would refer to as “good guys” among the Dems to feel sorry for. There’s no one here for which we are required to feel a shred of sympathy or - dare I even say it? - empathy for in this equation.

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Take this guy for example:

George Conway is, most famously, the ex-husband of first term Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway. Unlike his famous wife - who was a prominent pollster before moving into her advisor role in Trump’s first White House - no one outside of his family and law firm had ever heard of this grifting buffoon before 2017.

Leading into Trump’s inauguration in January of that year, Mr. Conway did everything he could to leverage his wife’s stature as a key Trump advisor to angle for a prominent position inside the first Trump DOJ. He figured it was a lock, and knew he’d be able to undermine the Trump agenda from the inside once safely ensconced in a key role under Deep State AG Jeff Sessions.