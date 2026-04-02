My first thought after consuming President Trump’s speech last night was, why did he give this speech at this time? It didn’t seem necessary; it was mostly a rehashing of things he’s already said about the Iran Conflict; there was no truly big “news” item made in the speech because he’d already let the cat out of the bag on all the key points during press availabilities in recent days. Perhaps most importantly, the President didn’t say anything in the speech that would change anyone’s minds about the wisdom of engaging in the conflict to begin with.

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It wasn’t exactly a speech about nothing, a la the standard episode of Seinfeld. There was plenty of meat on the bone, even if it is a bit stale and gristly.

For the average viewer, what it was more than anything else was a speech that took us Back to the Future, with America’s effort “way ahead of schedule,” all of its objectives being achieved in “2 to 3 weeks,” and Iran’s military having been “completely decimated.”