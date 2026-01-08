Well, the demonic Dems got what they been trying to create for months now up in Minneapolis on Wednesday: Another dead psychotic activist killed by federal law enforcement whose killing they will now use to try to set off another round of nationwide riots and burnings.

Share

As I’ve written here too many times to count now: The one and only overriding goal of the Democrat party today is the acquisition and maintenance of political power, and they are willing to do anything - literally anything - to achieve that goal. Even if it means sacrificing one of their own to their pagan gods.

In 2020, George Floyd, a career violent criminal and drug addict, served as their sacrificial lamb. On Wednesday, the sacrifice came in the form of a 37-year-old psychotic activist named Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer who she tried to run over with her SUV.