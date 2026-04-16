Before we move away from the story of the 48-hour takedown of Eric Swalwell executed by the demonic Democrat party in recent days, it’s important to consider what Swalwell has meant to that party and the reasons why we was tossed in the trash like a snotty Kleenex once his usefulness expired.

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Let’s all remember that, despite his thuggish mug and buffoonish demeanor, Eric Swalwell was San Fran Nan’s protected kid for a decade in the House. He served on the House Intel Committee despite his known 2-year affair with Chinese spy Fang Fang Bang Bang, for starters. And he wasn’t just protected by Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries - he was protected by the propaganda media, too, which went on the attack anytime the Republicans questioned his fitness to serve on that key committee or looked sideways at Swalwell’s general hound dog nature.

Whenever Pelosi needed an attack dog on a committee, she turned to Swalwell. Swalwell sat on the first Trump impeachment panel. He sat on the second Trump impeachment panel. He became Pelosi’s attack dog who was regularly assigned to pontificate on questions of morality targeting Trump officials. Hell, Pelosi even helped set him up to mount a run for the Democrat party’s 2020 presidential nomination, which fell apart faster than Bill De Blasio’s own idiotic effort.