While rumors - most of them false - about what is and is not contained in the U.S./Iran peace deal continue to fly, Fox News reporter Trey Yingst has had a better handle on what is really going on than anyone in the media over the past few weeks.

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Given that, I thought I’d share the clip below of his latest summary of the actual provisions for everyone’s edification:

Transcript:

Trey Yingst: With the signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran just 48 hours away, some of the details in this agreement are starting to leak. Axios reports it will include immediately opening the Strait of Hormuz and the eventual U.S. Naval blockade lifting. Also, it will go into a negotiation period of 60 days. This window to To figure out the details of Iran’s nuclear enrichment and disposal, there will also be sanctions relief included in a tiered system and a ceasefire on all fronts, including Israel and Lebanon. Vice President J.D. Vance was on the five last night and said this about the equation for Iran to receive sanctions relief. J.D. Vance: So the United States wins either way. As the president said, either they get nothing, we destroy their nuclear program and the Straits of Hormuz are open, or they fundamentally transform themselves. And that’s a big win too. It’s really up to them. Trey Yingst: The largest X factor here is Iran’s nuclear program. Over the next 60 days, the details of that program are set to be discussed. But in the past, the Iranians have been unwilling to make serious concessions. President Trump said Tuesday the U.S. Will go into Iran, get their highly enriched uranium and destroy it. It’s not clear if Iran agreed to this point. He also spoke about the timeline for the broader deal. President Trump: It’s a 60-day period or so. I think it’s going to happen fairly on time. We’ve been both involved. I think they’re going to want to get it done. Iran wants to get done. They have to get back to business. And the relationship is now normalized. So I think is going to go pretty quickly. Trey Yingst: There are a lot of open questions here, Brian, when we talk about this agreement. One has to do with Lebanon, and the reality is overnight the IRGC was still threatening to launch new attacks in the region if the Israelis continued to target Hezbollah in Lebanon. Additionally, there are reports of the Iranians launching drones toward commercial shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

[End]

So, that’s the latest take on things by Yingst.

This morning, Bloomberg published what it claims to be the actual text of the 14-point agreement. That may or may not be accurate, but it is worth reading.

For what it’s worth, here it is:

Below is the text of the 14-point draft memorandum, as seen by Bloomberg News.



1. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and undertake that from now on they will not launch any hostile action against each other, and will refrain from the threat or use of force against each other. The final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article and the remaining Articles.



2. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs.



3. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.



4. Immediately upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the United States Lift the naval blockade and prevent any interference or obstruction against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and restore traffic within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity; the traffic of ships shall be proportional to the pre-war volume of traffic on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement.



5. Upon signing this Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take steps to ensure that the movement of merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa is resumed within 30 days to the pre-war volume, taking into account the need for the removal of technical obstacles and the neutralization of mines by Iran.



6. The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners, to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, While ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days.



7. The United States commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement, all types of sanctions currently facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary.



8. The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States have agreed that the fate of enriched material and the fate of all other mutually agreed nuclear-related issues, including Iran's nuclear needs, will be adequately addressed in a final agreement; the final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article.



9. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that, pending a final agreement, they will maintain the status quo: Iran will maintain the status quo on its nuclear program, and the United States will not impose new sanctions on Iran or strengthen its forces in the region.



10. United States undertakes that immediately after the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and until the date of the lifting of sanctions, the United States Treasury Department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives, and all related services, including banking, insurance, transportation, and the like. 11. The United States undertakes that, in light of the progress of negotiations towards a final agreement, frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be released and made fully available. These funds, whether held in the master account or transferred, will be used for any final beneficiary payment determined by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be fully available for use. The United States undertakes to issue all necessary permits and licenses on this basis.



12. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that an implementation mechanism will be established to oversee the successful implementation of and future commitment to the Final Agreement.



13. Following the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, and upon receipt of assurances regarding the commencement of implementation of Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this Memorandum of Understanding, and the continued implementation of these steps, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will enter into negotiations for a Final Agreement solely with respect to the remaining Articles.



14. The final agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the UN Security Council.

[End]

I’m not going to even try to interpret what it all means, since I have no first-hand knowledge of the context of the discussions which led to all this legalese.

But I do want to point to item #14, which really stands out as a glaring point of controversy in a procedural sense. Expect the Dems and RINOs in the Senate to scream bloody murder about what is an obvious attempt to bypass the formal treaty ratification process in favor of a binding UN resolution.

Frankly, I don’t blame them. If this isn’t a treaty, then what is?

That is all.