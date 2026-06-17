President Donald Trump declared a new war on Tuesday, and this time his target is not some rogue foreign regime, but the rogue regime made up of Democans and Republicrats in the United States Senate. It is without doubt the most righteous war any U.S. President has taken up since Ronald Reagan’s war to bankrupt the Soviet Union.

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The President’s declaration comes after the latest episode of both John Thune and Chuck Schumer proving to be almost as trustworthy as the uncivilized, suicidal death cult that runs the IRGC in negotiations over the successor to Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence and holding a vote related to the Save America Act.

It should surprise no one by now that President Trump chose to detail his declaration via a post on Truth Social:

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