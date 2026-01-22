Campaign Update by David Blackmon

winston
8h

At the same time:

- Russia pledged $1B of their assets impounded in Brussels to sit on the "Peace Board"

-- The U.S. and participants, including all of the EU fuel suppliers (e.g. Saudi Arabia) and Ukraine now have an interest in seeing those assets "unfrozen."

- EU and several European countries turned down seats on the board; they have no say in what goes on in Gaza or the Ukraine

- The three majors in the next generation OPEC (Saudi, U.S. Russia) now have partner status with China and the EU on the outside.

- The NATO secretary General negotiated the framework for Greenland with the U.S.

-- cut out the EU and UK demonstrations against the bogus invasion

-- separated EU council from using NATO military for EU expansion

-- The EU and UK now have no basis by which to undermine Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

- No one seems to have mentioned Venezuela, Iran or Minneapolis

and as a sideshow, Newsom embarrassed himself and is in violation of the Logan act, simultaneously exposing some of his foreign backers.

Expect a major announcement on settlement in Ukraine shortly.

Dutchmn007
8h

Listening to Glenn Beck; he’s claiming Trump threatened to pull out of NATO if Europe didn’t go along with him on Greenland. That really must have given the Euroweenies a fright; they know the game they’ve been playing for decades.

Trump: like a Boss!!!

4 more comments...

