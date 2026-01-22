Late Wednesday, President Donald Trump published this post on X detailing a compromise he had reached, in principle, with NATO leaders related to Greenland:

Full text:

Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The announcement came following days of bombast about his desire to “purchase” or otherwise gain ownership and control of the world’s largest and most strategically positioned island. It also came just hours after a speech to the WEF in which he repeated much of the same aggressive language.

Anyone who has taken the time to study up on how Trump has always conducted major negotiations knew all along that most of that aggressive language was mainly for effect. It was a piece of his strategy, which always involves staking out a seemingly unreasonable and unrealistic position as a starting point, enabling him to make ‘concessions’ and appear to be reasonable as he negotiates to wind up getting what he really wants.

Despite this well-known, longstanding tactical approach, the media reporting on the compromise by the legacy propaganda press read as if Trump had basically surrendered, as illustrated by this headline and subhead at the New York Times:

But Trump didn’t just surrender. In fact, he very skillfully ended up with basically everything he went into the negotiation wanting to get. He won, bigly.

Here are the high points of what the US now receives in this framework deal:

An up-front payment of - wait for it - ZERO dollars to Denmark.

Denmark must keep paying Greenland’s population a fee of $600 million per year.

The US gains full sovereignty over specific parts of the island it needs to secure to house additional military bases and facilities. It’s modeled after the UK’s sovereignty over its bases on Cyprus.

The US gains rights of first refusal on future deals for mineral rights.

And, most importantly, China and Russia are denied access to the island into perpetuity.

Thus, after all the saber rattling and tough talk by Euro-dandies like Starmer and Macron, the controversy appears destined to end exactly where Trump always wanted it to end: With a business deal in which the US is fully in charge.

I am neither boasting nor exaggerating when I tell you that this is also exactly where I’ve said this would all end going all the way back to September. In fact, there is nothing to brag about: This isn’t rocket science - it’s a matter of simple research and observation.

That is all.