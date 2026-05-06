Wow, what a wipeout. The pack of RINO Senators led by the clown below who refused to move a redistricting bill several months back in Indiana were defeated with just one exception last night by a slate of Trump-endorsed challengers who are ready to do the right thing for the state and the country once sworn into office next January.

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TDS-inflicted Travis Holdman, one of the ring leaders of the anti-Trump revolt, was the first to fall, but he was quickly followed by five of his six colleagues with another race still too close to call as of this writing. Trump’s popularity with independents may be flagging right now, but his support inside the party’s base voters remains overwhelming, as close to 100% as any sitting president has ever enjoyed.

Mr. Holdman and his fellow circus clowns ran smack dab into that reality last night.

Cool.

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Now, let’s see if that trend can hold for President Trump in the weird state of Kentucky, where noted pretend Republican Thomas Massie - who claims to be a libertarian but mysteriously votes with the Democrats on pretty much every key issue - has a primary coming up quickly.