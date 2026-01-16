Venezuela’s rightful President, Maria Corina Machado, arrived at the White House on Thursday with her Nobel Peace Prize in hand. She apparently left without the medal, having “presented” it to the person to whom it should have been awarded in the first place, President Donald Trump. (Machado herself acknowledged the error the Nobel Committee had made when she accepted the award last summer and has publicly repeated her opinion several times since.

At least, that seems to be what took place, though media reporting on it is unsurprisingly murky.

After her meeting with the US President, Machado stopped to talk with reporters gathered outside the White House. Fox News White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie posted to X, “Venezuela opposition leader MACHADO just told Fox she presented the Nobel Peace Prize to TRUMP today.”