Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
6h

Thank you David!! I almost spit tea all over my laptop at that first picture!! They look so alike!!

I also laughed with you!

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ProfessorTom's avatar
ProfessorTom
6h

Those were fun messages to read.

If Trump had a sense of humor, he'd publicly invite Al Green to the rest of his State of the Union speeches.

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