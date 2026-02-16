Imagine being elected state and local officials who are so utterly incompetent at your jobs that the feds can legitimately be called in and will without doubt do those jobs better.

Share

That is the case with Maryland’s and DC’s state and local officials whose negligence caused the biggest man-caused sewage disaster in American history and whose incompetence has miserably failed to make a smidgen of real progress in over a month towards getting it cleaned up.

And guess what? Each and every one of those state and local officials is a damn Democrat. No surprise there.

This afternoon, President Donald Trump announced he was ordering Lee Zeldin at the EPA and other federal official as needed to take over management of the cleanup and protection of the Potomac River in the wake of this 265-million-gallon raw sewage spill. For context, the Exxon Valdez spilled a comparatively meager 11 million gallons of crude oil in its infamous disaster.

Here is the post the President published on Truth Social and X:

The Democrat party is a national menace, the only clear and present threat to our country’s survival.

That is all.