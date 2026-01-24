I noted last week that Canadian PM had set our neighbors to the North off on a path straight into China’s geopolitical orbit with a new trade deal that will inevitably create a Chinese puppet nation on America’s northern border.

Carney - an acolyte of Klaus Schwab and the WEF - announced his deal with the communist China government at a time when President Donald Trump was distracted with an array of other pressing matters: Venezuela, Iran, Greenland, and prep for his own trip to Davos. But I’ve waited patiently all week for Trump’s response to Canada’s provocation, and sure enough, it came this morning in a post on Truth Social.

If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

