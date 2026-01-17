President Donald Trump has never been shy about stating his belief that the climate change narrative pushed by the globalist community for the last half-century is a massive “scam.” He has said it time and time again, starting long before his political career began. It is a theme he famously repeated in the confrontational speech he delivered to the United Nations General Assembly last September.

No international organization has placed more emphasis on pushing the climate alarm narrative across the decades than the World Economic Forum (WEF), whose full support for the UN’s Agenda 2030 is largely based on leveraging fright claims by the climate activist community to impose a vast array of authoritarian controls on global populations. From 15-minute cities to forced adoption of electric vehicles to effectively destroying power grid reliability at the altar of wind and solar subsidies, any so-called “clean” energy solution pushed by climate activists has gained the happy buy-in from the WEF.

As it happens, President Trump will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week along with what is being hyped as the largest official US delegation to ever attend any WEF annual conference. The President will deliver a speech to the conference on Wednesday, January 21, and there is little doubt the topics of energy and environmental policy will be a part of it just as they were in his speech to the UN last September.