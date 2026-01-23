An array of key stories have gone largely unnoticed during this week dominated by news out of the WEF conference in Davos. Here are some notes about several of them:

Trump sues JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, for debanking him, his family, and the Trump businesses.

JPM responded this morning with the following statement:

“While we regret President Trump has sued us, we believe the suit has no merit. We respect the President’s right to sue us and our right to defend ourselves - that’s what courts are for.



“JPMC does not close accounts for political or religious reasons. We do close accounts because they create legal or regulatory risk for the company. We regret having to do so but often rules and regulatory expectations lead us to do so. We have been asking both this Administration and prior administrations to change the rules and regulations that put us in this position, and we support the Administration’s efforts to prevent the weaponization of the banking sector.”

[End]

Several things about this: