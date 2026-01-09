President Donald Trump’s unique brand of governing by going right over the heads of the corrupt propaganda media continued last night with a Truth Social update on the situation in Venezuela:

Share

Full text:

Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of “Seeking Peace.” This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure. Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes. At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

[End]

Ok, so let’s break down what a few of those seemingly simple sentences really mean, because there is a hell of a lot going on between the lines in that post: