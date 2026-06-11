l’ve written here many times since early April that President Trump’s efforts to negotiate an acceptable peace deal with Iran’s regime would prove futile, and that a decisive military victory is the only path to true peace. The President - who is always looking to make a deal - has spent the last two months in dogged pursuit of such an agreement as the Iranians have employed an endless series of delaying tactics to buy time to rebuild their defensive positions and prepare for more conflict.

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The President now seems to have finally had enough of being led around by the nose, as evidenced by the past few days of targeting the IRGC’s infrastructure in and around the Strait of Hormuz, and yesterday’s public announcement that the U.S. Navy has successfully helped more than 200 commercial vessels transit the Strait.

While that claim was initially met with skepticism by the TDS-afflicted among us, it has been independently confirmed by a variety of sources, as I detailed in an earlier post today.

Since that was published, the President made more news with a post on Truth Social announcing plans to finally, at long last give up on those doomed efforts to make a deal with a pack of pathological, suicidal liars and affect a Venezuela-style takeover of Iran’s oil infrastructure and markets: