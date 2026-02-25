The signature moments of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address last night were easy to spot, not so much what they said about his own Administration, but what they say about today’s disloyal, insane Democrat party.

Let’s go through them.

Moment #1: President Trump asked Congress: “Stand if you agree: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” This comes at a moment in which vast parts of Mexico are under assault and burning by Drug and human trafficking cartels which became greatly enriched and far more powerful thanks to Biden’s open borders policies.

All Republicans stand and proudly applaud.

Democrats refuse to stand or applaud.