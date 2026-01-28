I speculated yesterday that President Trump’s strategy in seeming to back down in Minnesota may actually be to hand Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey enough rope with which to hang themselves.

Right on cue, the President posted this on Truth Social on Wednesday morning:

Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, “Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.” This is after having had a very good conversation with him. Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!

