I know some subscribers here still hang on Tucker’s every word and this will probably be a money loser piece for me, but what the hell. When a fraud fully reveals himself as a fraud, it’s worth talking about.

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Tucker Carlson’s unbridled hubris - and I believe, his descent into madness - got the best of him this week when he agreed to sit for a lengthy interview with New York Times writer Lulu Garcia Navarro. You can read it here.

In the interview, Navarro deftly leads Carlson into a series of traps into which he falls due to his own incapacity for truth telling and newly developed insistence on propagating conspiracies - almost all of which are, in his mind, originated by Jews - for which he has zero evidence actually exist.