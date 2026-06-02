Say, remember when I told you on Sunday and Monday that the myriad scandals swirling around Graham Planter - the weird commie/Nazi hybrid Democrat candidate in the Maine Senate race - were most probably just the tip of the iceberg and there would almost certainly be much more to come?

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Welp, it turns out that I’m not the only guy who thinks that’s probably the case.

Take a look at today’s headline from the New York Post:

“It’s a certainty” that commie/Nazi guy has more commie/Nazi/underage social media exploits and no telling what other breed of skeletons lurking in what must be one of the most massive closets this side of those owned by Lindsey Graham and James Talarico. You could probably park Air Force One inside the damn thing with room to spare for Nancy Pelosi’s twin $25,000 SubZero fridges.

Here’s an excerpt from that NYPost story: