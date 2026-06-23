I’ve avoided for the most part writing about this ridiculous media-fed frenzy over the Reflecting Pool between the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, mainly because it’s such an idiotic waste of time and energy. The pool is less of a mess than it’s ever been thanks to Trump’s renovations of it, but it’s always been a mess and it will always be a mess mainly due to the origins of its initial construction.

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During my morning browsing of my X feed, I came across this excellent summary of the Pool’s history by poster Kerry McQuisten, who is a really good follow on that platform.

If you’ve relied on our corrupt legacy media for information on this fake controversy, then you know nothing real about it. Read this, and you will know the real story. No need to thank me.

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