[Note: I apologize for the original version of this post in which I incorrectly lamented the passing of the great Carole King. I got fooled by a false, AI generated report, dammit. Ms. King remains alive and, I hope, well.]

You’d never know it by watching the legacy media news shows, but there are big things happening in the world outside of the kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie’s elderly mother. No doubt everyone’s hearts go out to the Guthrie family, but the obsession over this kidnapping in the media is beyond all proportion at this point.

Yesterday’s coverage of a simple septic tank inspection by the FBI most likely consumed more national TV hours than all previous coverage of septic tank-related issues in world history. I certainly hope like everyone else that Nancy Guthrie is, against all odds, returned to her family safe and sound. But at some point I do wish the leering vultures and jackals of the press would call it a day and leave the family and law enforcement at peace.

RIP to one of the greatest: [Note: nevermind, as explained above.]