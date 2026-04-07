Tuesday's Titillating Absurdities: Standard Fare from CNN on Gas Prices, Obama's Presidential Dumpster Tickets Go On Sale, And Other Fun Stuff!
We are all coping with high gas prices at the pump right now, and no part of the country is immune. Here in Texas, I forked over $4.59 for premium (which my Infiniti requires) on Monday, which, come to think of it, is still $.70/gallon less than I had to pay during the summer of 2022 under the Old Joe Sock Puppet Autopen regime.
But hey, things could be worse: I could live in California, where even the news fakers at CNN find themselves forced to report the fact that gas prices under Gavin Newsom are the highest in the land:
Here’s an excerpt from that story: