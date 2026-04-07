We are all coping with high gas prices at the pump right now, and no part of the country is immune. Here in Texas, I forked over $4.59 for premium (which my Infiniti requires) on Monday, which, come to think of it, is still $.70/gallon less than I had to pay during the summer of 2022 under the Old Joe Sock Puppet Autopen regime.

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But hey, things could be worse: I could live in California, where even the news fakers at CNN find themselves forced to report the fact that gas prices under Gavin Newsom are the highest in the land:

Here’s an excerpt from that story: